Benn registered an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Benn set up Kevin Fiala for the game-tying goal at 8:54 of the third period, which forced overtime. The 34-year-old Benn has played in the last six games for the Wild, earning three helpers and a plus-4 rating in that span. He'll likely continue to see a third-pairing role until one of Matt Dumba (upper body) or Jon Merrill (upper body) is able to return. Benn has seven points, 31 shots on net, 48 hits, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances.