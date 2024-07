Cecconi secured a one-year, two-way contract from the Wild on Monday.

Cecconi has played exclusively in the minors since graduating from the University of Michigan back in 2019. Selected by the Stars in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the 27-year-old blueliner was never able to convince the organization to give him a shot. As such, fantasy players should probably be expecting more fo the same for Cecconi this year, even though he has a two-way deal in hand.