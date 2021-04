Cramarossa recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Cramarossa forced a turnover and sent Nico Sturm loose for a breakaway goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Cramarossa picked up his first NHL point since the 2016-17 campaign. He's added 10 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating in four outings this year.