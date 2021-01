Cramarossa was cut by the Wild on Monday and was sent to AHL Iowa.

Cramarossa inked a two-way contract with the Wild this offseason, after he spent time between Pittsburgh and Chicago's minor league teams in 2019-20. The 28-year-old has played 59 NHL games in his career, logging four goals and 10 points over that span. Cramarossa is expected to remain in AHL Iowa next season as an organizational depth piece.