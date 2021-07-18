Cramarossa signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Wild on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Cramarossa earned one assist and 15 PIM in four games with the Wild last season. He also logged three points in eight games with AHL Iowa, but he mostly spent time on the taxi squad. He could compete for a bottom-six role with the big club in 2021-22, although the two-way part of his contract indicates he'll likely spend a lot of time in the minors.