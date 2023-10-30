Khaira was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

Khaira made just one appearance for the Wild during this stint in the NHL, logging a mere 8:05 of ice time in which he recorded one shot and one block. The 29-year-old winger has been significantly more productive in the minors where he has four assists in four games. With Minnesota off until Thursday's clash with New Jersey, Khaira could be brought back up ahead of that contest, though that doesn't guarantee he will play.