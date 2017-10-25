Kloos was assigned to AHL Iowa on Tuesday, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

Kloos was just recalled Monday, and he was able to play Tuesday against the Canucks, logging 8:39 of ice time and two PIM in his first NHL appearance. It's expected the Wild recall another forward Wednesday in preparation for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.

