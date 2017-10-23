Wild's Justin Kloos: Recalled to NHL
Kloos was sent up from the minors Monday.
After scoring 43 points in 38 games for the University of Minnesota last year, Kloos was off to a good start in the minors recording three points in six games. Even though his 5'9" size is below average, his speed and silky hands give him with an excellent offensive skillset. This will be the 23-year-old's first stint in the NHL, and his first opportunity to make his professional debut will be Tuesday against Vancouver.
