Kahkonen gave up nine goals on 38 shots in Friday's 9-1 loss to the Blues.

Despite being outmatched from the start, head coach Dean Evason didn't pull Kahkonen in the first game of a back-to-back. Instead, the Finnish goalie was on the hook for a franchise-worst loss. He dropped to 12-7-0 with a 2.69 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 19 appearances. Kahkonen won nine straight games between Feb. 18 and March 16, but he's since lost his last three outings. Cam Talbot will almost assuredly start Saturday's rematch with the Blues.