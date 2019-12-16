Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Bested by Blackhawks
Kahkonen made 22 saves, allowing four goals in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Kahkonen lost in regulation for the first time this season and is now 3-1-1 since being thrust into action, as Devan Dubnyk (personal) remains away from the team. The 23-year-old allowed five goals in his last start and four versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, a substantial drop off from Kahkonen's performance in his first three games where he allowed two goals in each contest.
More News
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Pegged for Central Division matchup•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Does enough in win•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Presumed starter against Edmonton•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Falls in shootout to Ducks•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: In goal Tuesday•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Shines in second NHL start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.