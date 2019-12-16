Kahkonen made 22 saves, allowing four goals in a 5-3 loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Kahkonen lost in regulation for the first time this season and is now 3-1-1 since being thrust into action, as Devan Dubnyk (personal) remains away from the team. The 23-year-old allowed five goals in his last start and four versus the Blackhawks on Sunday, a substantial drop off from Kahkonen's performance in his first three games where he allowed two goals in each contest.