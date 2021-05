Kahkonen yielded seven goals on 27 shots in a 7-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Things were looking promising for Kahkonen and the Wild, who led 3-0 after 20 minutes, but the 24-year-old netminder was absolutely blitzed the rest of the way. Kahkonen had entered the night riding a four-game winning streak, but he now owns an .849 save percentage since the start of April. That includes a pair of starts in which he allowed nine goals and seven goals.