Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Brought up in emergency
The Wild recalled Kahkonen from AHL Iowa on Tuesday under emergency conditions.
Though both Devan Dubnyk and Alex Stalock dressed for the Wild's most recent game Sunday, Kahkonen's emergency recall suggests that at least one of Minnesota's top two netminders may be in danger of missing Thursday's game in Calgary. Kahkonen has previously made five appearances at the NHL level this season, going 3-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA and .913 save percentage.
