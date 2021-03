Kahkonen stopped 36 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Cale Makar scored on the power play less than five minutes into the first period, setting the tone early on an ugly afternoon for the Wild. It's the first time since Jan. 30 that Kahkonen has given up more than three goals and, despite Saturday's onslaught, the 24-year-old still boasts a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage on the season.