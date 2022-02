Kahkonen made 22 saves Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Toronto.

He allowed two goals, both to the league leader, Auston Matthews. The first was off the rush and the big center just wired it past him. The second was a two-on-one that was body-twisting and Matthews just tapped it past. Kahkonen had won his previous two and three of his last four, but Mathews and the Leafs were dominant.