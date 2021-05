Kahkonen stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Kahkonen allowed a goal in each period of regulation time, but Kirill Kaprizov struck just 17 seconds into overtime to give the Wild a win. The 24-year-old Kahkonen improved to 16-7-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 23 games. The Finn will back up Cam Talbot on Saturday, but the Wild's top two goalies will likely split a pair of games against the Blues on Wednesday and Thursday.