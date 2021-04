Kahkonen will guard the road net in Saturday's game against the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen will make his second start of April, as Cam Talbot has retaken the starting job. Nevertheless, Kahkonen still spots a respectable .910 save percentage and a 13-7-0 record this year. The Sharks enter Saturday's game with seven straight losses, failing to score more than two goals in any game during that stretch.