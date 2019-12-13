Kahkonen stopped 28 of 33 shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

The 23-year-old continued his stellar run as Alex Stalock's backup while Devan Dubnyk (personal) is sidelined. Kahkonen is now up to 3-0-1 along with a 2.69 GAA and .925 save percentage in four starts this campaign. With the aforementioned Dubnyk looking to re-join the team Sunday in Chicago, Kahkonen could only have a few more chances at starts with the big club until he's ushered back to the minors.