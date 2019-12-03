Kahkonen will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen shined in his first NHL start last week with a 32-save effort to beat the Devils 3-2. The 23-year-old will get back into action to provide Alex Stalock -- who is performing well -- some needed rest. The Panthers offer a tough test, ranking fifth in the league with 3.50 goals per game.