Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Draws Tuesday's start
Kahkonen will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's matchup against the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kahkonen shined in his first NHL start last week with a 32-save effort to beat the Devils 3-2. The 23-year-old will get back into action to provide Alex Stalock -- who is performing well -- some needed rest. The Panthers offer a tough test, ranking fifth in the league with 3.50 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.