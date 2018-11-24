Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Drops back to AHL
Kahkonen was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kahkonen was called up Friday morning since starter Devan Dubnyk was under the weather. As such, Alex Stalock got the start while Kahkonen served as a backup. The team doesn't play again until Tuesday versus the Coyotes, so Kahkonen won't be recalled unless Dubnyk can't get healthy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...