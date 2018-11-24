Kahkonen was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen was called up Friday morning since starter Devan Dubnyk was under the weather. As such, Alex Stalock got the start while Kahkonen served as a backup. The team doesn't play again until Tuesday versus the Coyotes, so Kahkonen won't be recalled unless Dubnyk can't get healthy.