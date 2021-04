Kahkonen allowed three goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kahkonen was perfect in the first period, but the Sharks took over in the second and held on to hand the Finn his second straight loss. The 24-year-old has a 12-6-0 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 18 games. The Wild finish a back-to-back Thursday in Vegas, which likely means Kahkonen will back up Cam Talbot for that contest.