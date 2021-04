Kahkonen allowed two goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kahkonen was much better than in his last outing, when he gave up nine goals in a loss to the Blues on April 9. The 24-year-old Kahkonen improved to 13-7-0 with a 2.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage. This outing likely earned the Finn a bit more trust, but Cam Talbot will remain the Wild's No. 1 goalie.