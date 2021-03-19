Kahkonen will guard the road cage during Saturday's clash with Colorado, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.

Kahkonen was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against Arizona, stopping all 31 shots he faced en route to his 12th win and second shutout of the season. The 24-year-old rookie will attempt to pick up a 10th straight victory in a road matchup with an Avalanche squad that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.