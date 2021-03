Kahkonen will start between the pipes in Friday's road clash with the Coyotes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen has been razor sharp since mid-February, piling up five straight wins while posting an impressive 1.78 GAA and .934 save percentage. He'll attempt to secure his ninth victory of the campaign in a road matchup with an Arizona team that's only averaging 2.47 goals per game this season, 27th in the NHL.