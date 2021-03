Kahkonen will guard the goal during Wednesday's home game versus Vegas, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen has been unstoppable over the past three weeks, stringing together seven consecutive wins while posting a highly impressive 1.42 GAA and .947 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up his 11th win of the season in a rematch with a Golden Knights club that he just shut out Monday, stopping all 26 shots he faced en route to a 2-0 victory.