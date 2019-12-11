Kahkonen turned aside 31 shots in regulation and overtime but failed to stop either shootout attempt he faced in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

The rookie netminder is the only reason the Wild even earned a point from this game -- they didn't record their second shot on net until well into the second period, and could have found themselves in a much deeper hole than 2-0 if not for some big saves by Kahkonen. The 23-year-old's inexperience showed in the shootout, however, as he went down too early on both attempts. Kahkonen has still had an excellent start to his NHL career, going 2-0-1 with a 1.95 GAA and .947 save percentage in his first three games.