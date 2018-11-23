Kahkonen was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday.

Minnesota's top netminder, Devan Dubnyk, is dealing with an illness ahead of a home game against the Jets, so Kahkonen will presumably serve as the emergency backup behind Alex Stalock. The Finn has gone 4-1-1 with a 0.98 GAA and .966 save percentage for the AHL's Wild this season -- the sample size is small, but those are terrific ratios.