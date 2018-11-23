Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Gets call from parent club
Kahkonen was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday.
Minnesota's top netminder, Devan Dubnyk, is dealing with an illness ahead of a home game against the Jets, so Kahkonen will presumably serve as the emergency backup behind Alex Stalock. The Finn has gone 4-1-1 with a 0.98 GAA and .966 save percentage for the AHL's Wild this season -- the sample size is small, but those are terrific ratios.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...