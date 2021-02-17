Kahkonen allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Wild's first game back from a two-week layoff for a COVID-19 outbreak saw them play sluggishly in front of the 24-year-old Kahkonen. He wasn't his sharpest either, but it's tough to blame him for the loss when the offense couldn't solve Jonathan Quick in the other net. Kahkonen slipped to 3-4-0 with a 2.90 GAA and a .902 save percentage in seven outings. Cam Talbot remains in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol -- until he clears the protocol, Kahkonen is the primary starter for the Wild.