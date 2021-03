Kahkonen will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's road game versus the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen hasn't started in goal since March 20, when he surrendered six goals on 42 shots in an ugly 6-0 loss to the Avalanche. The 24-year-old rookie will attempt to bounce back and pick up his 13th win of the season in a road matchup with a San Jose squad that's only averaging 2.64 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.