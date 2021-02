Kahkonen will guard the road cage during Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against LA, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. The 24-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and snap his two-game losing streak in a favorable road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging just 1.94 goals per game this campaign, worst in the NHL.