Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: In goal Tuesday
Kahkonen will get the starting nod at home versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Kahkonen secured wins in each of his previous two appearances, as he stopped 76 of 80 combined shots. The Finn will look to keep his strong run of form going versus the Ducks. With Devan Dubnyk (personal) potentially available to start against the Oilers on Thursday, Kahkonen could be headed back to AHL Iowa after Tuesday's tilt.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.