Kahkonen will get the starting nod at home versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen secured wins in each of his previous two appearances, as he stopped 76 of 80 combined shots. The Finn will look to keep his strong run of form going versus the Ducks. With Devan Dubnyk (personal) potentially available to start against the Oilers on Thursday, Kahkonen could be headed back to AHL Iowa after Tuesday's tilt.