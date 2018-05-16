Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Inks entry-level deal
Kahkonen signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Wednesday.
Kahkonen spent the 2017-18 campaign with Lukko Rauma of the SM-liiga, compiling a 20-23-12 record while posting a respectable 2.20 GAA and .920 save percentage in 56 appearances. The 2014 fourth-round pick will likely spend the entirety of next season continuing his development in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get a chance to start his NHL career as one of Minnesota's backup netminders in 2019-20.
