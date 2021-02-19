Kahkonen stopped 16 of 17 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Kahkonen allowed a goal to Sam Steel in the second period and nothing else in the low-event win. Through eight appearances, Kahkonen has a 4-4-0 record with a 2.65 GAA and a .905 save percentage. The Finn has been solid in much more than action than he was initially anticipated to get this year. Cam Talbot (COVID-19 protocol) took a private jet to Anaheim and could be in the mix to start Saturday's game, but if he's not up to game fitness, Kahkonen would get another nod.