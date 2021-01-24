Kahkonen will draw the home start for Sunday's game versus the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Kahkonen was perfect in relief of the injured Cam Talbot (lower body) on Friday, stopping all 17 shots he faced in the 4-1 victory. In his past two appearances, the Finn has gone 2-0-0 along with a 1.20 GAA and .951 save percentage. Kahkonen will draw a great matchup against a Sharks offense that sits 30th in the league in goals per game this season (1.88).