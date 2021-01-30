According to Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Kahkonen was the first netminder off the ice at morning skating, indicating he'll guard the goal during Saturday's home clash with Colorado.

Kahkonen was pretty solid in his last start Thursday against the Kings, stopping 32 of 35 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The 24-year-old Finn will try to pick up his fourth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with an Avalanche squad that's averaging 3.50 goals per game this campaign, seventh in the NHL.