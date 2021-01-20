Kahkonen will make his season debut Wednesday in Anaheim, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Kahkonen watched Cam Talbot start Minnesota's first three games, including Monday's 1-0 loss to the Ducks. While Talbot's off to a strong start in Minnesota, the team will give its backup a shot in this cushy matchup with an Anaheim offense that has mustered only four goals through three games. This will be Kahkonen's first NHL appearance in over a year, as he last guarded the Wild's crease Dec. 15, 2019.