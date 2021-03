Kahkonen kicked out 26 shots in a 2-0 win over over Vegas on Monday.

The 24-year-old rookie earned his first NHL goose egg against a Vegas squad that was without forward Mark Stone (undisclosed) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed). Kahkonen has been a revelation all year long for the Wild, but he's been particularly stingy during his current seven-game winning streak, posting a .947 save percentage and allowing two goals or fewer in six of those outings.