Kahkonen will be in goal against the Kings at home Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kahkonen will be making his fourth straight appearance, including a relief appearance for the injured Cam Talbot (lower body) on Jan. 22 versus San Jose. The 24-year-old netminder should carry the load for the Wild until Talbot's return, at which point the two goalies figures to share the crease the rest of the way unless one of them can go on a run of strong performances.