Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Pegged for Central Division matchup
Kahkonen will start Sunday's road game against the Blackhawks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Kahkonen has filled in well while Devan Dubnyk (personal) is away from the team, and he'll get the nod on the second half of back-to-back contests. The 23-year-old Kahkonen is 3-0-1 with a .925 save percentage at the top level, taking down Edmonton in his last start. The Blackhawks also played Saturday night, losing their fourth straight game.
