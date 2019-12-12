According to Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Kahkonen was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal Thursday against the Oilers at home.

Kahkonen has been fantastic in limited action as Alex Stalock's backup while Devan Dubnyk (personal) has been away from the team, posting a 2-0-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.95 GAA and .947 save percentage through three appearances. The 23-year-old rookie will look to stay sharp in a home matchup with a middling Edmonton offense that's averaging 2.97 goals per game this season, 15th in the NHL.