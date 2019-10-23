The Wild recalled Kahkonen from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Devan Dubnyk won't be available for Thursday's game in Nashville due to an undisclosed injury, so Kahkonen will back up Alex Stalock against the Predators. The 23-year-old Finn has compiled a 4-0-0 record while posting a 2.95 GAA and .886 save percentage in four AHL appearances this season.