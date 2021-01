Kahkonen made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Kahkonen drew his fifth straight starting assignment and picked up the win after having taken the loss in each of his previous two games. The 24-year-old Finn has held things together nicely with Cam Talbot (lower body) on the shelf, posting a 2.40 GAA and .917 save percentage during his current run as the starter.