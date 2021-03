Kahkonen posted a 31-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Kahkonen picked up his second shutout in his last three starts, and the Wild's third goose egg in five games. The Finnish rookie improved to 12-4-0 with a 2.05 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 16 outings. Kahkonen has been every bit as good as veteran Cam Talbot, which allows head coach Dean Evason to divvy up the goaltending workload pretty evenly.