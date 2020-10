Kahkonen penned a two-year, $1.45 million contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Kahkonen played in five games with the Wild this season in which he posted a 3-1-1 record and 2.96 GAA. With the addition of Cam Talbot in free agency, Kahkonen figures to compete with Alex Stalock for the No. 2 job. Because Kahkonen's contract is two-way for the first year, he may have to spend some time in the minors with AHL Iowa.