The Wild re-assigned Kahkonen to AHL Iowa on Sunday.

Kahkonen was recalled by the team on an emergency basis with start Devan Dubnyk dealing with an upper-body injury. This news is evidence that Dubnyk is nearing a return to the ice ahead of Tuesday's game against the Stars. Kahkonen will head back to the AHL where he's 4-0-0 with a 2.95 GAA and .886 save percentage in four appearances.