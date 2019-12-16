Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Sent to AHL
Kahkonen was demoted to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Kahkonen appeared in five games with Minnesota, registering a solid 2.96 GAA and .913 save percentage in the process. With Devan Dubnyk (personal) expected to return to the team soon, Kahkonen will get some work in the bus league.
More News
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Bested by Blackhawks•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Pegged for Central Division matchup•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Does enough in win•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Presumed starter against Edmonton•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Falls in shootout to Ducks•
-
Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: In goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.