Kahkonen will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Sharks, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Cam Talbot is suiting up for the first time since Feb. 2, but he'll simply serve as the backup Monday. In turn, Kahkonen gets another audition to hopefully capture a few more starts moving forward. The 24-year-old has been a bit inconsistent this year, but his raw numbers -- a 5-4-0 record and a .911 save percentage -- are encouraging signs. The Sharks enter Monday's game 7-7-2 while averaging 2.56 goals per game (22nd in the league).