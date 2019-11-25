Kahkonen will make the road start Tuesday against the Devils, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

With Devan Dubnyk (personal) still away from the team, Kahkonen will make his NHL debut on the second half of back-to-back games. His AHL performance since coming to North America last year has been nothing to call home about, as Kahkonen has a .909 save percentage and 24-24-6 record. With that said, he's set up well with a matchup against the Devils, who have averaged 2.55 goals per game this season.