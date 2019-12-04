Wild's Kaapo Kahkonen: Shines in second NHL start
Kahkonen stopped 44 of 46 shots in a 4-2 win over Florida on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has been sensational in his first two starts at the NHL level. Kahkonen's latest performance saw him beaten twice in the opening period before closing the door for the final 40 minutes and allowing the Wild to score four unanswered to come away with a win on the road. While many expect Alex Stalock to get the start against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Kahkonen's fine form has to see him rewarded with more starts down the road, especially as long as Devan Dubnyk (personal) is away from the team.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.