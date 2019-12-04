Kahkonen stopped 44 of 46 shots in a 4-2 win over Florida on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been sensational in his first two starts at the NHL level. Kahkonen's latest performance saw him beaten twice in the opening period before closing the door for the final 40 minutes and allowing the Wild to score four unanswered to come away with a win on the road. While many expect Alex Stalock to get the start against Tampa Bay on Thursday, Kahkonen's fine form has to see him rewarded with more starts down the road, especially as long as Devan Dubnyk (personal) is away from the team.