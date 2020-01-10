Kahkonen was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Kahkonen's demotion comes as Devan Dubnyk is expected to rejoin the team after a personal leave of absence. In five appearances this season, the 23-year-old Kahkonen recorded a 3-1-1 record with a 2.96 GAA. With the uncertainty surrounding Dubnyk's status, this may not be the last time Kahkonen joins the big club.