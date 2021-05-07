Per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Kahkonen was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Friday's home game against Anaheim.

Kahkonen has been on a roll over the past three weeks, stringing together three straight wins while posting a respectable .910 save percentage. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a home matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.54 goals per game on the road this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.